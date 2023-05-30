AG Nessel: 3 charged with fraudulent use of EBT cards totaling $4M

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a press conference alongside members of the FORCE Team to give an update on the Organized Retail Crime Unit’s first large-scale investigation.

The multi-agency investigation led to three people being charged with fraudulently using EBT cards at Sam’s Club locations in Metro Detroit. Travis Newby, 39 of Detroit, Derriun Williams, 23, of Detroit, and Vanessa Williams, 47, of Highland Park, were charged, but Nessel says she expects to name additional defendants as the investigation progresses.

Search warrants were executed at eight Sam’s Club locations on May 24 in connection with the interstate food stamp fraud totaling $4 million.

The food stamp fraud ring is alleged to have illegally obtained electronic EBT data from 8,000 cardholders. Those cardholders mostly reside out of state, with the majority residing in California.

“To date, approximately $4 million worth of purchases have been linked to the fraudulent use of EBT cards at Detroit area Sam’s Club locations,” Nessel said. “This is the first of what we believe will be many to come large-scale criminal enterprises that will be brought to justice as a result of my ORC unit”

The ORC is the first of its kind in the nation. Nessel says she anticipates other states will soon follow Michigan’s lead.

“Organized Retail Crime isn’t just shoplifting. It’s a highly involved and orchestrated criminal enterprise that costs Michigan businesses and consumers millions of dollars each year,” said Nessel. “I’m incredibly proud that through our partnership with Walmart and many local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies we were able to identify and hold these bad actors accountable.”

Michigan State Police assisted the task force in the investigation, MSP along with the AG Office’s newly established Organized Retail Crime Unit (ORC) makes up the FORCE Team. Walmart requested assistance from FORCE at the end of 2022.

“Fraud is a problem impacting the retail industry, and it’s only through collaborative efforts like this with states, communities, and law enforcement that the issue can be addressed holistically,” said Claire Rushton, Senior Director of Walmart Global Investigations. “We will continue to work with the authorities in this ongoing criminal investigation.”

According to the Michigan Organized Retail Crime Association, the state defines organized retail crime as:

“the theft of retail merchandise from a retail merchant with the intent or purpose of reselling, distributing, or otherwise reentering the retail merchandise in commerce, including the transfer of the stolen retail merchandise to another retail merchant or to any other person personally, through the mail, or through any electronic medium, including the internet, in exchange for anything of value.”

