Warm stretch continues before showers pick up towards June

Warm wrap-up to May before pop-up showers, thunderstorms into early June.
Warm wrap-up to May before pop-up showers, thunderstorms into early June.
Warm wrap-up to May before pop-up showers, thunderstorms into early June.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated wildfire danger through Wednesday as warm and dry conditions persist: DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating

A warm (and dry) stretch prevails through Memorial Day and the end of May as high pressure holds over the U.P. and much of the Great Lakes Region. The big bubble high steers the storm track away until rain chances break through Wednesday through Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly clear with south winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: 40s/60 (cooler inland)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm; south winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly west; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Saturday: Partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and thunderstorms; milder

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP
Multiple injuries, woman in jail after crash in Republic Township
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Hessel woman arrested for murder of 73-year-old man
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead
Big Boat!
German Hanseatic Inspiration cruise ship visits Manistique

Latest News

Warm temperatures this week with rain chances by Thursday
Sunny and dry stretch with showers at week’s end
Warm sunshine to Memorial Day, end of May
Sunny warmth continues to the end of May and first few days of June before potentially stormy...
Warm sunshine to Memorial Day, end of May
Burn restrictions in place this holiday weekend as warm and dry conditions persist.
Memorial Day Weekend sunshine continues under warm and dry airmass