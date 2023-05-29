Warm stretch continues before showers pick up towards June

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated wildfire danger through Wednesday as warm and dry conditions persist: DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating

A warm (and dry) stretch prevails through Memorial Day and the end of May as high pressure holds over the U.P. and much of the Great Lakes Region. The big bubble high steers the storm track away until rain chances break through Wednesday through Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly clear with south winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: 40s/60 (cooler inland)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm; south winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly west; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Saturday: Partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and thunderstorms; milder

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

