Van Riper State Park sees influx of crowds for Memorial Day weekend

Van Riper State Park
Van Riper State Park(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR rangers at Van Riper State Park, Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, which means busy campgrounds.

Many people use the holiday weekend as an opportunity to go camping and enjoy the great outdoors. Rangers said Van Riper State Park was packed this weekend. Campers mentioned that the line to leave the park on Monday morning was backed up through the entire campground.

Rangers said the weather also played a role in this weekend’s turnout.

“The unofficial kickoff to summer - that makes a big difference in how many people turn out,” said Ryan Brown, Van Riper and Craig Lake State Parks lead ranger. “The [weather was beautiful] out here. It was sunny and in the 80s. The beach was packed all weekend long. There were a lot of people out enjoying themselves and having a good time.”

Despite the large crowds, rangers report that people were well-behaved and respected the campground and each other this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP
Multiple injuries, woman in jail after crash in Republic Township
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Hessel woman arrested for murder of 73-year-old man
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead
Big Boat!
German Hanseatic Inspiration cruise ship visits Manistique

Latest News

Warm wrap-up to May before pop-up showers, thunderstorms into early June.
Warm stretch continues before showers pick up towards June
One car rolled over
No injuries reported in Downtown Ishpeming rollover crash
Smokey Bear warns that fire danger is very high
DNR warns about fire safety during Memorial Day
Alpha Michigan Brewing Company celebrates 5 years of business