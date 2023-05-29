Van Riper State Park sees influx of crowds for Memorial Day weekend

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR rangers at Van Riper State Park, Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, which means busy campgrounds.

Many people use the holiday weekend as an opportunity to go camping and enjoy the great outdoors. Rangers said Van Riper State Park was packed this weekend. Campers mentioned that the line to leave the park on Monday morning was backed up through the entire campground.

Rangers said the weather also played a role in this weekend’s turnout.

“The unofficial kickoff to summer - that makes a big difference in how many people turn out,” said Ryan Brown, Van Riper and Craig Lake State Parks lead ranger. “The [weather was beautiful] out here. It was sunny and in the 80s. The beach was packed all weekend long. There were a lot of people out enjoying themselves and having a good time.”

Despite the large crowds, rangers report that people were well-behaved and respected the campground and each other this weekend.

