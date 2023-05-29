Sunny and dry stretch with showers at week’s end

Warm temperatures this week with rain chances by Thursday
Warm temperatures this week with rain chances by Thursday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunny and mostly dry conditions are in the forecast for most of this week but chances of rain are possible by the end of the week. The week also will contain above average temperatures in the 80s, some places could almost reach 90° and with drier conditions fire risk is very high going forward. Chances of rain will predominately be in the western and central counties by Wednesday and lingers through parts of Thursday and Friday.

Elevated wildfire danger with dry conditions until Wednesday: DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating

Monday, Memorial Day: Partly to mostly sunny skies; warm with occasional light breeze

>Highs: Mid to High 70s near lakeshore; 80s inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; warm air linger with southerly winds

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of scattered showers in the central and western counties

>Highs: Low to High 80s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; chances of showers and thundershowers in the afternoon

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Warm slightly relaxes with more chances of scattered showers

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy; rain showers possible

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy; mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP
Multiple injuries, woman in jail after crash in Republic Township
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Hessel woman arrested for murder of 73-year-old man
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead
Terrence Clay was arrested for taking a teenage girl from a foster home in Forsyth Township and...
Jury trial scheduled for man accused of taking teen girl from Forsyth Township home

Latest News

Warm sunshine to Memorial Day, end of May
Sunny warmth continues to the end of May and first few days of June before potentially stormy...
Warm sunshine to Memorial Day, end of May
Burn restrictions in place this holiday weekend as warm and dry conditions persist.
Memorial Day Weekend sunshine continues under warm and dry airmass
Upper Michigan temps to heat up Memorial Day Weekend and to the end of May -- wildfire risk...
Heating up in the UP Memorial Day Weekend for summer-like finish to May