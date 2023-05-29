Rapid River holds 50th Memorial Day parade

Veterans march down Main Street during the 50th Rapid River Memorial Day parade.
Veterans march down Main Street during the 50th Rapid River Memorial Day parade.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rapid River Lions Club held a special landmark Memorial Day parade Monday.

The parade included members of local law enforcement, fire departments and emergency personnel from Delta County. It is the 50th year Rapid River has held a Memorial Day parade.

One of the organizers of the parade said it would not have happened without the whole community coming together.

“It went well,” Parade Commentator Mark Caswell said. “It is a good feeling for all of us that were involved in it. I played just a small part in it and there are a lot of other people that play a big role in this thing and hats off to them too for sticking with it for as long as they have.”

To get involved with the Rapid River Lions Club or to learn more visit its website and Facebook page.

