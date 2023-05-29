No injuries reported in Downtown Ishpeming rollover crash

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A two-car crash occurred on the corner of Pearl and Pine St. in Ishpeming Monday.

There were no injuries, but one car rolled over.

Police say that neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the crash. No injuries were reported as a result, either.

The Ishpeming Police Department, Ishpeming Fire Department, and U.P. Health Systems responded.

