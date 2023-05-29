Negaunee VFW hosts Memorial Day Parade

NEGUANEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee VFW Post 3165 and Auxiliary observed Memorial Day with a host of festivities.

Kicking off the day’s celebration, bands, scouts, and first responders marched through Downtown Negaunee for a parade while onlookers cheered and applauded.

Amanda Kerry, parade spectator, has been coming to this parade for at least six years.

“We always come to this parade then get together with our family,” said Kerry. “It’s really nice to see everybody coming out and enjoying the beautiful weather, and just remembering and honoring the fallen.”

Following the parade, the VFW hosted a Memorial Day service at the Negaunee Cemetery. There was also a barbeque luncheon and live music after the service.

