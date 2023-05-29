Negaunee VFW hosts Memorial Day Parade

Negaunee's Memorial Day parade
Negaunee's Memorial Day parade(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGUANEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee VFW Post 3165 and Auxiliary observed Memorial Day with a host of festivities.

Kicking off the day’s celebration, bands, scouts, and first responders marched through Downtown Negaunee for a parade while onlookers cheered and applauded.

Amanda Kerry, parade spectator, has been coming to this parade for at least six years.

“We always come to this parade then get together with our family,” said Kerry. “It’s really nice to see everybody coming out and enjoying the beautiful weather, and just remembering and honoring the fallen.”

Following the parade, the VFW hosted a Memorial Day service at the Negaunee Cemetery. There was also a barbeque luncheon and live music after the service.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP
Multiple injuries, woman in jail after crash in Republic Township
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Hessel woman arrested for murder of 73-year-old man
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead
Terrence Clay was arrested for taking a teenage girl from a foster home in Forsyth Township and...
Jury trial scheduled for man accused of taking teen girl from Forsyth Township home

Latest News

Warm sunshine to Memorial Day, end of May
Friends and family of the graduating seniors filled the gymnasium of Republic-Michigamme School.
Republic-Michigamme School celebrates graduating seniors
The front of the light tower that is now automatic and solar powered.
Seul Choix Lighthouse opens for summer
Big Boat!
German Hanseatic Inspiration cruise ship visits Manistique