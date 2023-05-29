DNR warns about fire safety during Memorial Day

Smokey Bear warns that fire danger is very high
Smokey Bear warns that fire danger is very high(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While barbeques and bonfires can be a great pastime this Memorial Day, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warns that fire danger is extremely high in the U.P.

Warm, dry conditions combined with a higher number of people enjoying outdoor recreation is a dangerous recipe for wildfires, according to the DNR. The department warns that if you are having a campfire, be aware of the surrounding area. Avoid burning around things like dried vegetation or dead tree limbs. Experts also say you should have a water source nearby and put fires out completely until the ground is cool to the touch.

The DNR also warns to watch out for things that might not seem dangerous but could still start a fire.

“You also want to be careful if you’re out just doing normal activities like cutting the grass or working with a chainsaw or other types of equipment,” said John Pepin, Michigan DNR deputy public information officer. “Those things can also spark fires and can ignite and spread quickly.”

Remember, only you can prevent wildfires.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP
Multiple injuries, woman in jail after crash in Republic Township
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Hessel woman arrested for murder of 73-year-old man
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead
Terrence Clay was arrested for taking a teenage girl from a foster home in Forsyth Township and...
Jury trial scheduled for man accused of taking teen girl from Forsyth Township home

Latest News

Alpha Michigan Brewing Company celebrates 5 years of business
German Hanseatic Inspiration cruise ship visits Manistique
Hundreds attend Veteran Tribute Ride in Iron Mountain
Dedication ceremony for Hubbell veteran memorial wall to be held on Memorial Day