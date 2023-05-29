DNR warns about fire safety during Memorial Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While barbeques and bonfires can be a great pastime this Memorial Day, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warns that fire danger is extremely high in the U.P.

Warm, dry conditions combined with a higher number of people enjoying outdoor recreation is a dangerous recipe for wildfires, according to the DNR. The department warns that if you are having a campfire, be aware of the surrounding area. Avoid burning around things like dried vegetation or dead tree limbs. Experts also say you should have a water source nearby and put fires out completely until the ground is cool to the touch.

The DNR also warns to watch out for things that might not seem dangerous but could still start a fire.

“You also want to be careful if you’re out just doing normal activities like cutting the grass or working with a chainsaw or other types of equipment,” said John Pepin, Michigan DNR deputy public information officer. “Those things can also spark fires and can ignite and spread quickly.”

Remember, only you can prevent wildfires.

