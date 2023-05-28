Warm sunshine to Memorial Day, end of May

Sunny warmth continues to the end of May and first few days of June before potentially stormy turn.
Sunny warmth continues to the end of May and first few days of June before potentially stormy turn.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated wildfire danger through Wednesday as warm and dry conditions persist: DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating

A warm (and dry) stretch prevails through Memorial Day and the end of May as high pressure holds over the U.P. and much of the Great Lakes Region. The big bubble high steers the storm track away until rain chances break through Wednesday through Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly clear with south winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 40s

Monday, Memorial Day: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm; southeast through south winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60s/70s Shore ... 80s Inland

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm; south winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly west; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers diminishing; milder

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

