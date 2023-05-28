Veterans Tribute Ride for Memorial Day in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - With support from Riverside Auto and other local businesses, more than 450 people were able to attend this year’s Veterans Tribute Ride to honor fallen soldiers and their families.

U.S. Army Veteran Russell Cram said Saturday’s event serves multiple purposes.

“Awareness for the veterans,” said Cram. “All those who have done their service, but this really isn’t about veterans today. This about those that paid the ultimate sacrifice and never came home.”

Cram said seeing the biking community come together brings positive comradery between each other.

”I like seeing the biking community come together as a whole,” said Cram. “If you look out and look in the parking lot, you’ll see all of these guys are all parked together and that’s a good thing.”

All proceeds from the event go back to local veteran support groups.

Veteran Tribute Ride Committee President Terry Priddy said these kind of events help veterans feel welcome.

“Just getting them some help and support back for when our boys come back so that they have a place to go with their comrades and a place to let thing go and have a place to be,” said Priddy.

Priddy said she is thankful for all the organizations that jump in to volunteer and help.

“We need to support benefits like this that recycle 100% of the proceeds back into the community,” said Teresa Cornelia, a volunteer and business owner. “And we need to support the boards that support these and put these on.”

