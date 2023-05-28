Seul Choix Lighthouse opens for summer

Gulliver, Mich. (WLUC) - The Seul Choix Lighthouse in Gulliver is open for the summer.

Formally regulated by the U.S. Coast Guard, this major historical lighthouse has helped guide many ships through the Great Lakes.

The President of the Gulliver Historical Society, Marilyn Fischer said this lighthouse is still in operation and is still important to freighters today.

“I have talked to the captains on those freighters and they have told me, we use that light every time we come in and every time we go out,” Fischer said. “So there is a need for the lighthouse to be working here.”

The Seul Choix is open for tours throughout the summer.

