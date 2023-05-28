Republic-Michigamme School celebrates graduating seniors

Friends and family of the graduating seniors filled the gymnasium of Republic-Michigamme School.
Friends and family of the graduating seniors filled the gymnasium of Republic-Michigamme School.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic-Michigamme School said goodbye and good luck to their seniors on Sunday.

Ten seniors lined up to receive their diplomas. Four of those students graduated with honors.

The ceremony began with opening remarks from Co-Valedictorian Sophia Jarvi. The remarks were closely followed by a speech from Salutatorian Samuel Dyer and Luke Sinnaeve, a teacher.

Principal and Superintendent Kevin Luokkala read the achievements of the seniors.

He also had some advice for students.

“Stay who you are, be the person you were meant to be, don’t try to be somebody else,” Luokkala said. “You are you, you were put here to be you, and stay with that.”

He also had some advice for the parents.

“They still need parents; they still need them for whatever’s next,” Luokkala said. “A lot of people think that they get their kids to graduation and their job is done, but, sometimes, this is when they need you the most.”

The ceremony ended with closing remarks from Co-Valedictorian Aaron Laakso.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP
Multiple injuries, woman in jail after crash in Republic Township
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Hessel woman arrested for murder of 73-year-old man
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead
Terrence Clay was arrested for taking a teenage girl from a foster home in Forsyth Township and...
Jury trial scheduled for man accused of taking teen girl from Forsyth Township home

Latest News

The front of the light tower that is now automatic and solar powered.
Seul Choix Lighthouse opens for summer
Big Boat!
German Hanseatic Inspiration cruise ship visits Manistique
The festivities will go from Saturday to Monday.
Alpha Michigan Brewing Company celebrates 5 years of business
Sunny warmth continues to the end of May and first few days of June before potentially stormy...
Warm sunshine to Memorial Day, end of May