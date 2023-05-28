Republic-Michigamme School celebrates graduating seniors

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic-Michigamme School said goodbye and good luck to their seniors on Sunday.

Ten seniors lined up to receive their diplomas. Four of those students graduated with honors.

The ceremony began with opening remarks from Co-Valedictorian Sophia Jarvi. The remarks were closely followed by a speech from Salutatorian Samuel Dyer and Luke Sinnaeve, a teacher.

Principal and Superintendent Kevin Luokkala read the achievements of the seniors.

He also had some advice for students.

“Stay who you are, be the person you were meant to be, don’t try to be somebody else,” Luokkala said. “You are you, you were put here to be you, and stay with that.”

He also had some advice for the parents.

“They still need parents; they still need them for whatever’s next,” Luokkala said. “A lot of people think that they get their kids to graduation and their job is done, but, sometimes, this is when they need you the most.”

The ceremony ended with closing remarks from Co-Valedictorian Aaron Laakso.

