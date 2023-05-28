Harbour House Museum honors fallen veterans

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Harbour House Museum honored veterans with a “missing man” table Saturday.

This is a ceremony to honor the soldiers and civilians impacted by war by giving them a seat at the table.

The symbolic ceremony hosts five chairs--each representing a branch of the military.

Michelle Smokevitch, the president of Harbour House Museum, said it’s important to not forget what Memorial Day is all about.

“Memorial Day is for honoring our dead and honoring our dead heroes,” said Smokevitch. “It’s big for that reason alone and it is a nice holiday weekend and people tend to forget what Memorial Day is about.”

Smokevitch said she displays the full missing man table every Memorial Day.

