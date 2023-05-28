Alpha Michigan Brewing Company celebrates 5 years of business

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula Brewery is celebrating 5 years of business.

The Alpha Michigan Brewing Company has been open since 2018. As a thank you to the public, the brewery is hosting three days of games, food, and beer.

Managing Partner Mike Bjork described being open this long as surreal.

“When we started this people were going: ‘Listen, you’re in the middle of nowhere, it’s a small little village, where are you going to get the support from?’” Bjork said. “The village probably has 110 to 115 people total, but if you make good beer they’ll come, and that has been true.”

On Saturday, the brewery hosted three food trucks and Adam Stender, the Voice of the North.

The food and music continued Sunday.

“We had the Grateful Cheese here, and then at had Freddie Fingers from Marquette who played music on Sunday,” Bjork said.

Bjork said he appreciates the public’s continuous support over the years.

He said he’s seen the community come together around the brewery.

“You come on in, you sit down, you don’t know anyone,” Bjork said. “They’re at the big picnic table, inside or outside, and people sit next to each other, start talking, exchanging phone numbers, stories, and it’s great. We can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for us.”

The celebration will continue on Memorial Day starting at 12 p.m. central time.

Bjork also said he’s excited for the upcoming years.

