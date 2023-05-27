Upper Michigan Today hits Studio Alchemy
Check out what the yoga studio has to offer and practice simple, meaningful movements
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock yoga studio wants you to experience the benefits of meaningful movement.
Upper Michigan Today takes Thursday’s show on the road to Studio Alchemy to check out what it has to offer.
Yoga Instructor Natasha Rae (Kentala) likes to consider her studio as a “movement space” as opposed to just a yoga studio.
Movements don’t have to be major to have major effects.
Natasha walks Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson through simple, but impactful movements to activate the Vagus nerve and calm down the body.
Natasha incorporates shaking into her classes, which she says, helps release trauma from the body.
And finally, small movements to help you strengthen your pelvic floor and core.
You can attend a number of events with Natasha Rae/Studio Alchemy this summer:
Hike-HIIT-Asana at Mt. Ripley Saturday, June 3 at 9:00 a.m.
Hirvonen Building 4th Floor Open House Friday, June 9 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Wim Hof Foundations Workshop Saturday, June 24 from noon to 4:00 p.m.
We Are Water - A Northwoods Revival Retreat in Copper Harbor August 4-6.
You can learn more about Studio Alchemy and its offerings at movement-medicine.wixsite.com.
