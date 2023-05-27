Upper Michigan Today hits Studio Alchemy

Check out what the yoga studio has to offer and practice simple, meaningful movements
Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Studio Alchemy with Yoga Instructor Natasha...
Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Studio Alchemy with Yoga Instructor Natasha Rae.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock yoga studio wants you to experience the benefits of meaningful movement.

Upper Michigan Today takes Thursday’s show on the road to Studio Alchemy to check out what it has to offer.

Yoga Instructor Natasha Rae (Kentala) likes to consider her studio as a “movement space” as opposed to just a yoga studio.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to a yoga studio in Hancock.

Movements don’t have to be major to have major effects.

Natasha walks Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson through simple, but impactful movements to activate the Vagus nerve and calm down the body.

Yoga Instructor Natasha Rae shows you how to activate your Vagus Nerve for calming effects.

Natasha incorporates shaking into her classes, which she says, helps release trauma from the body.

Yoga Instructor Natasha Rae leads Upper Michigan Today through meaningful shaking movements.

And finally, small movements to help you strengthen your pelvic floor and core.

How to activate your pelvic floor and core through spiraling.

You can attend a number of events with Natasha Rae/Studio Alchemy this summer:

Hike-HIIT-Asana at Mt. Ripley Saturday, June 3 at 9:00 a.m.

Hirvonen Building 4th Floor Open House Friday, June 9 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Wim Hof Foundations Workshop Saturday, June 24 from noon to 4:00 p.m.

We Are Water - A Northwoods Revival Retreat in Copper Harbor August 4-6.

You can learn more about Studio Alchemy and its offerings at movement-medicine.wixsite.com.

