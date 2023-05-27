Memorial Day Weekend sunshine continues under warm and dry airmass

Burn restrictions in place this holiday weekend as warm and dry conditions persist.
Burn restrictions in place this holiday weekend as warm and dry conditions persist.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

A warm (and dry) stretch prevails into the holiday weekend as high pressure holds over the U.P. and much of the Great Lakes Region. The big bubble high steers the storm track away until rain chances break through Wednesday through Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of light fog, patchy frost inland; south winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: Upper 30s/40s (coldest inland)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm; onshore winds 5 to 15 mph, inland winds from the south 5 to 10 mph

>Highs: 60s/80 (cooler nearshore)

Monday, Memorial Day: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers and thunderstorms mainly west; warm

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s/90

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers diminishing; cooler

>Highs: 70

