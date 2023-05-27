Lake Effect Art Gallery reopens

The Lake Effect Art Gallery Reopens for the Summer.
The Lake Effect Art Gallery Reopens for the Summer.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 42 local artists got the chance to show and sell their work at Manistique’s Lake Effect Art Gallery, which reopened for the summer Saturday

Guests can view and even purchase many different kinds of art from paintings to bracelets to baskets. Local artists from as far as 50 miles away have their works in the art gallery.

Brenda Fleck, president of Lake Effect Art Gallery, said she thinks the art is reflective of our own peninsula.

“The art represents the U.P.,” Fleck said. “You look at the photos and you’ll see the colors; you’ll see a lot of nature in the work that we have.”

The Lake Effect Art Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the summer. If you want more information on any of their upcoming events, you can also visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Hessel woman arrested for murder of 73-year-old man
3 car crash on US-41 in Portage Township
MSP on scene of 3 car crash in Portage Township
Brian Helfert is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with intent to commit...
Prosecution, defense respond to judge rejecting plea agreement for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy
Terrence Clay was arrested for taking a teenage girl from a foster home in Forsyth Township and...
Jury trial scheduled for man accused of taking teen girl from Forsyth Township home

Latest News

Burn restrictions in place this holiday weekend as warm and dry conditions persist.
Memorial Day Weekend sunshine continues under warm and dry airmass
The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP
Principal Darren Petschar (right) stands with elementary student during "Dress like Mr....
Beloved Dickinson County elementary school principal, Darren Petschar, retires after 37 years in education
Beloved Dickinson County elementary school principal, Darren Petschar, retires after 37 years in education