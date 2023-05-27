Lake Effect Art Gallery reopens

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 42 local artists got the chance to show and sell their work at Manistique’s Lake Effect Art Gallery, which reopened for the summer Saturday

Guests can view and even purchase many different kinds of art from paintings to bracelets to baskets. Local artists from as far as 50 miles away have their works in the art gallery.

Brenda Fleck, president of Lake Effect Art Gallery, said she thinks the art is reflective of our own peninsula.

“The art represents the U.P.,” Fleck said. “You look at the photos and you’ll see the colors; you’ll see a lot of nature in the work that we have.”

The Lake Effect Art Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the summer. If you want more information on any of their upcoming events, you can also visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.