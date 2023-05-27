Gladstone High School celebrates graduating seniors

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - 82 Gladstone High School seniors gathered to receive their diplomas Saturday afternoon.

The commencement ceremony included songs by the Gladstone High School choir, chorus and the concert band.

The salutatorian speaker was Cameron Lee, and the Valedictorian speaker was Hannah Litts.

Gladstone High School principal Andrew Jacques said he was proud of the school, teaching staff and all the students.

“Graduation was amazing, said Jacques. “Celebrating these kids for the last four years that I’ve had them has been an unbelievable experience for me, and it’s like a Super Bowl for me. It’s just so exciting to be able to celebrate them and all their accomplishments.”

The staff and administration said they were pleased to celebrate the achievement with these students.

