City of Houghton to host From the Ground Festival to begin farmers market season

Attendees can enjoy live music, boat rides, food, check out vendors and pet baby animals among...
By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton is hosting the first annual From The Ground Festival on Saturday afternoon.

It is also being sponsored by organizations like Visit Keweenaw, the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and the Rozsa Center.

The event is being held on the city’s new pier along the canal, next to the Portage Lake District Library.

The festival will feature live music, food trucks, boat tours and forty vendors spread out across the area.

Baby goats and lambs will also be present.

“The weather is supposed to be beautiful,” said City of Houghton Community and Business Development Director Amy Zawada. “It’s just going to be the best of everything.”

Organizers are also working with Ride the Keweenaw to hold bike check-ups starting at noon after biking events on the MTU trails.

Organizers also encourage attendees to check out a plant sale at the Trinity Episcopal Church on Montezuma Ave.

The idea for this event came from Houghton Farmer’s Market Manager John Snyder.

The city says that he was nostalgic for a similar event in the past that he couldn’t remember.

“It was something that happened this weekend every year, and there was live music and it was so much fun,” continued Zawada. “And so, we were like, ‘What could we do similar to that.’ This was just an idea born from that.”

According to the city, the fest is a kick-off to the farmer’s market season.

“Which begins June 13,” added Zawada. “It’s a Tuesday, and that will be here on the pier as well from 3 to 7 p.m.”

The festival will run from noon to 6 p.m.

For a map of the festival, check out the City of Houghton’s Facebook page by clicking here.

