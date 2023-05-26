Warm and sunny conditions for Memorial Day weekend

A beautiful stretch is expect heading into this weekend and Memorial Day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s by Monday. Rain chances will remain low for the next few days so wildfire risk is higher and burn limits have been put in place. Our next chances for rain is slated for next Wednesday and Thursday with light to moderate rounds of showers.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated Wildfire Risk this Week -- DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

Friday: Cool start to the morning; sunny skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Saturday: More chances of sun and warmer conditions

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny; warm and near 80°

>Highs: Mid to High 70s; isolated Low 80s possible

Monday, Memorial Day: Partly cloudy; warm air with little chances for rain

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; warm air lingers

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with chances of rain in the west and central counties

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers in the west and central counties

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.