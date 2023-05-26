Volunteers place flags for Veterans at Ishpeming Cemetery

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers gathered to place flags on the graves of Veterans in the Ishpeming cemetery.

The sections of the cemetery were given to volunteers in groups to give all Veteran plots a flag.

Tom Perry, American Legion Post 114 Memorial Day coordinator said this is a tradition that has taken place on the Thursday before Memorial Day for quite a few years in Ishpeming.

Perry said this is an important way to keep honoring those who served.

“It’s honoring our past,” Perry explained.

“The military has a very strong tradition of honoring the past. You always know that you’re walking on the backs of those that came before you,” said Perry. “People are very impressed by a small town like Ishpeming and how many Veteran graves there are out there. It’s a military tradition, it’s what we do.”

Sponsors of the event were VFW Post 4573, American Legion 114 and AMVETS Post 122.

The Memorial Day Program will begin at 10:00 a.m. on May 29 at the Ishpeming Cemetery.

