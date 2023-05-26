Town hall meeting observes maternal health in UP

The goal of the town hall is to improve birth outcomes for birthing people, infants and...
The goal of the town hall is to improve birth outcomes for birthing people, infants and families in the Upper Peninsula Region.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Regional Perinatal Quality Collaboratives, Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services met for a town hall meeting about maternal and infant health in the area.

The goal of the town hall is to improve birth outcomes for birthing people, infants and families in the Upper Peninsula region. This meeting featured an overview of the successes of the current improvement plan for the state.

Katrina Keough, Upper Peninsula Healthcare Solutions project director, said the Maternal Infant Health and Equity Improvement Plan looks to ensure that all birthing persons and infants are healthy and thriving across Michigan. She said the community is allowed to comment at the meeting.

“Within that plan, they take input from the various regions, the U.P. being region 1,” said Keough. “Gathering input from actual community members, we’re looking at data.”

The collaborative meets every other month. It’s focused on informing people of programs that benefit families and making sure the community has the ability to have their voices heard by the state. Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skandia man dead in single vehicle crash on County Road 550
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Hancock Police seek help finding missing woman
The Packers estimate 250,000 fans will attend the draft, meaning some may turn to U.P. for...
Upper Peninsula counties anticipate 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy headed to trial after court rejects December sentencing agreement
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

The Quincy mine will be offering a special from last year, allowing visitors to tour the Quincy...
Quincy and Delaware mine tours open full-time for summer tourism
Barb and her foster child Alissa Olsen who she recently adopted.
Need for UP foster parents at all-time high
This is a tradition that has gone on the Thursday before Memorial Day for quite a few years.
Volunteers place flags for Veterans at Ishpeming Cemetery
Nest box put together by Ishpeming High School students
Ishpeming students build nest box to place at Cliffs Shaft Museum