Town hall meeting observes maternal health in UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Regional Perinatal Quality Collaboratives, Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services met for a town hall meeting about maternal and infant health in the area.

The goal of the town hall is to improve birth outcomes for birthing people, infants and families in the Upper Peninsula region. This meeting featured an overview of the successes of the current improvement plan for the state.

Katrina Keough, Upper Peninsula Healthcare Solutions project director, said the Maternal Infant Health and Equity Improvement Plan looks to ensure that all birthing persons and infants are healthy and thriving across Michigan. She said the community is allowed to comment at the meeting.

“Within that plan, they take input from the various regions, the U.P. being region 1,” said Keough. “Gathering input from actual community members, we’re looking at data.”

The collaborative meets every other month. It’s focused on informing people of programs that benefit families and making sure the community has the ability to have their voices heard by the state. Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting.

