Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic in Michigan construction zone

A road worker has been struck by a vehicle and killed while directing traffic through a construction zone near Lansing
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A road worker was struck by a vehicle and killed while directing traffic through a construction zone near Lansing.

The 70-year-old man was hit about 2 p.m. Thursday in Leroy Township, the Ingham County sheriff's office said.

The man had to be removed from beneath the vehicle and taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. Authorities said the crash was under investigation.

Most Read

Skandia man dead in single vehicle crash on County Road 550
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead
The Packers estimate 250,000 fans will attend the draft, meaning some may turn to U.P. for...
Upper Peninsula counties anticipate 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy headed to trial after court rejects December sentencing agreement
Brian Helfert is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with intent to commit...
Prosecution, defense respond to judge rejecting plea agreement for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson celebrates in the dugout with teammates after scoring on a...
Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0
A peregrine falcon is held before being banded, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich....
Fuzzy falcon chicks who nest at Michigan State football stadium get tracking bands
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Michigan man gets community service for shooting anti-abortion campaigner
File image of classroom
Michigan public schools won’t be given A-F grades anymore