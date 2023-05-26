Reducing the stigma surrounding substance use disorders

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “A good place to start is in the words we use, such as “person with SUD” instead of using words like “addict, junkie, drunk or user,” Eriksen explains.

Monica Eriksen is a Registered Nurse leading the LMAS Harm Reduction Program. She joined Pavlina Osta in the studio to explain their hope behind the campaign.

Reduce the Stigma Surrounding Substance Use Disorder (WLUC)

