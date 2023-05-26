Reducing the stigma surrounding substance use disorders

LMAS District Health Department launches campaign “Our Words Matter”
By Pavlina Osta
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “A good place to start is in the words we use, such as “person with SUD” instead of using words like “addict, junkie, drunk or user,” Eriksen explains.

Monica Eriksen is a Registered Nurse leading the LMAS Harm Reduction Program. She joined Pavlina Osta in the studio to explain their hope behind the campaign.

For information click here

Reduce the Stigma Surrounding Substance Use Disorder
Reduce the Stigma Surrounding Substance Use Disorder(WLUC)

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skandia man dead in single vehicle crash on County Road 550
The Packers estimate 250,000 fans will attend the draft, meaning some may turn to U.P. for...
Upper Peninsula counties anticipate 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy headed to trial after court rejects December sentencing agreement
Dickinson County man caught assaulting child on ‘nanny cam’ scheduled for June sentencing
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Hancock Police seek help finding missing woman

Latest News

GNC Golf, Baseball Highlights, MTU Track, NMU Locker Rooms 5-25-23
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Hancock Police seek help finding missing woman
The Quincy mine will be offering a special from last year, allowing visitors to tour the Quincy...
Quincy and Delaware mine tours open full-time for summer tourism
Barb and her foster child Alissa Olsen who she recently adopted.
Need for UP foster parents at all-time high