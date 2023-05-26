Reducing the stigma surrounding substance use disorders
LMAS District Health Department launches campaign “Our Words Matter”
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “A good place to start is in the words we use, such as “person with SUD” instead of using words like “addict, junkie, drunk or user,” Eriksen explains.
Monica Eriksen is a Registered Nurse leading the LMAS Harm Reduction Program. She joined Pavlina Osta in the studio to explain their hope behind the campaign.
For information click here
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.