Proposed bill would ban cat declawing in Michigan

cat generic
cat generic(WILX)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A bill was proposed to Michigan Legislature on Thursday, May 25 that would ban cat declawing in Michigan.

House Bill 4674 was introduced on Thursday and is sponsored by Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D – District 32) and multiple other state representatives. The bill was referred to the Committee on Agriculture.

House Bill 4674 would amend 1978 PA 368, entitled “Public health code,” by adding section 18830.

The proposed bill states that a licensee cannot perform by any means an onychectomy, a partial or complete phalangectomy, or tendonectomy procedure, or any other surgical procedure that prevents normal functioning of the claws, toes, or paws on a cat.

The only exception would be if the procedure is necessary to address a therapeutic purpose.

The bill states that “cat” means a domestic cat of the species Felis catus or a hybrid of that species. Cat includes, but is not limited to, a savannah cat, Serengeti cat, Maine coon, Bengal cat, or chausie.

“Therapeutic purpose” means a physical medical condition of a cat including, but not limited to, an existing or recurring illness, infection, disease, injury, or abnormal condition in the claw of a cat that compromises the cat’s health.

Therapeutic purpose does not include a cosmetic or aesthetic reason or a reason of convenience in keeping or handling a cat.

Read next:
Motion filed against Flint, mayor for lead pipe replacement
City of Flint Municipal Center
Westbound US-10 back open, unrestricted after car fire
A SUV caught fire on US-10 in Midland County on Friday.
Mid-Michigan girl preps for disc golf world championship
Aryll Behrends is sponsored by Evolution Disc Golf from Shields.
Son charged for attacking father with hatchet, prosecutor says
John Cornelius Darby IV

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead
Skandia man dead in single vehicle crash on County Road 550
The Packers estimate 250,000 fans will attend the draft, meaning some may turn to U.P. for...
Upper Peninsula counties anticipate 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy headed to trial after court rejects December sentencing agreement
Brian Helfert is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with intent to commit...
Prosecution, defense respond to judge rejecting plea agreement for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy

Latest News

Fifth and sixth graders race at the Marquette Area Elementary Track Meet
Fifth and sixth graders race to Marquette Area Elementary Track Meet
Upper Michigan temps to heat up Memorial Day Weekend and to the end of May -- wildfire risk...
Heating up in the UP Memorial Day Weekend for summer-like finish to May
3 car crash on US-41 in Portage Township
MSP on scene of 3 car crash in Portage Township
Lake Street Church
Ishpeming’s Lake Street Church to be demolished