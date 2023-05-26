Negaunee Public Schools hosts Rock and Read event at Miners Park

By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools hosted their Spring Rock and Read event at Miners Park this morning.

Families with children that aren’t school age yet came out to have listen to readings, do arts and crafts and to spend time with other little ones.

The Rock and Read coordinator Diane Faust said the point of this event is to encourage children to read, even before they reach school age.

“It’s important to put books in the hands of our children from birth on up so they will have the love of reading and learning, and a focus on books. Reading is something they can do for the rest of their lives,” said Faust.

Along with the games and fun, each child was given a book to take home. Rock and Read is designed to support both the child and the family.

