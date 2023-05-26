MSP on scene of 3 car crash in Portage Township

3 car crash on US-41 in Portage Township
3 car crash on US-41 in Portage Township(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Three cars were damaged in a crash on US-41 near the Copper Country Inn in Portage Township.

The highway was blocked off for a short time while Michigan State Police responded to the crash but that section has reopened.

Some people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

