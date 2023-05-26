Modern Drift to open in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new boutique is coming to Negaunee.

Modern Drift is set to open Tuesday, May 30. The boutique’s owner, Savannah Sevegney, is 19 and is opening the shop on her own. She says she’ll sell high-quality clothes at an affordable price. The boutique will have everything from casual clothes to formal attire.

Sevegney says she opened the boutique because of her love of fashion and the personalized touch she can bring to the store.

“I just really like fashion,” said Sevegney. “I always have. I just always thought it was a good idea. I just feel like [boutiques] are more special to go to because you know that somebody is hand-picking these items for you rather than a big box store.”

Modern Drift’s grand opening will be Tuesday, May 30 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. It’s located at 803 N. Teal Lake Ave. by US-41 next to Irontown Pasties.

