Mindfulness lessons at Cherry Creek Elementary School

Fifth Graders were led in a yoga and meditation lesson.
Fifth Graders were led in a yoga and meditation lesson.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - At Cherry Creek Elementary School, fifth graders learned how to be a little bit more mindful.

Micaiah Roydes, a master instructor from the Marine Corps, led the whole fifth grade class at Cherry Creek. He did so after a yoga student of his approached him about the anxiety her daughter’s class was experiencing. The class was educated on breathing, concentration and physical exercises.

Micaiah Roydes, a yoga instructor at Alluma Yoga, said he thinks everyone can benefit from these lessons on mindfulness.

“Model mindfulness yourself, it’s going to be beneficial for everybody that does it,” said Roydes. “But if we can model mindfulness for our children and our younger relatives and friends, then they will be able to carry that forward; and that’s really how you change the world, one person at a time. Eventually, maybe we will live in a more mindful world.”

If you want to learn more about mindfulness, they offer classes at Alluma Yoga.

