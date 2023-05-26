Man nearly crushed to death in trash truck

A homeless man nearly died after he was dumped into a garbage truck compactor while sleeping in a trash bin. (Source: WEAR/ESCAMBIA COUNTY 911/CNN)
By WEAR staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) - A tragedy almost took place in Florida when a homeless man took shelter in a trash bin.

Officials said he is lucky to be alive after he was dumped in a trash compactor and nearly compressed to death.

When the garbage truck lifted the can during its routine stop early Wednesday morning, the man was dumped into the compactor with bags of garbage.

Escambia County Fire Battalion Chief Kurt Isaacson tells me someone from the apartment’s alerted dispatch after hearing screams coming from inside the truck.

A 911 caller said, “I heard the guy yelling from across the street. I don’t know if he needs medical attention or not. That’s why I’m calling.”

“The dispatch center contacted that trash company to let the driver know that they had picked up somebody that was in a trash truck. Otherwise they would not have known,” Isaacson said.

The driver of the garbage truck stopped at a nearby gas station.

“So he stopped right there. “And then once he stopped and got out, he could then hear and confirm that somebody was inside with the trash,” Isaacson said.

The man was hurt when the compactor was activated, compressing all contents inside.

Isaacson says the man was taken to the hospital to be treated.

There’s no word on his condition.

Authorities have not released the man’s name but they said he is homeless and was sleeping inside an apartment complex trash bin when it happened.

Copyright 2023 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skandia man dead in single vehicle crash on County Road 550
The Packers estimate 250,000 fans will attend the draft, meaning some may turn to U.P. for...
Upper Peninsula counties anticipate 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy headed to trial after court rejects December sentencing agreement
Dickinson County man caught assaulting child on ‘nanny cam’ scheduled for June sentencing
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead

Latest News

A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
A homeless man nearly died after he was dumped into a garbage truck compactor while sleeping in...
Man nearly crushed to death in trash truck
FILE - DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, center, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
DEA revokes license of drug distributor accused of turning blind eye to suspicious orders in opioid crisis