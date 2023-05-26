Ishpeming’s Lake Street Church to be demolished

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming building is set to be demolished.

The State of Michigan awarded the Marquette County Land Bank Authority with $200,000 to remove or repair six blighted buildings in the county. That includes three buildings in Ishpeming, one in the City of Marquette, one in Champion Township, and one in Michigamme Township.

One of those buildings is the Lake Street Church in Ishpeming. After at least 133 years, the building is no longer safe and is considered a hazard.

“Certainly, we do not want unsafe conditions in the City of Ishpeming,” said Craig Cugini, City of Ishpeming city manager. “This building is getting to where it’s a struggle both by aesthetics and the risk to public safety.”

During its evaluation and demolition, the City of Ishpeming has closed Lake St., W. Johnson St., and an alley to traffic. A detour route is in place until after the demolition. The Marquette County Land Bank Authority expects the site to be restored by the end of June.

