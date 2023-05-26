Historic Dickinson County iron mine starts tourist season

By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic museum in Dickinson County opened tours for the season Friday. The Iron Mountain Iron Mine Museum in Vulcan has been giving tours of a retired iron mine for 65 years.

Customers are able to take a 45-minute tour of the mine. Tour guides share old mining equipment from the 1870s and then you will travel inside the mine.

Guided only by overhead lights, you can experience the tight working conditions of miners from more than a century ago.

“My dad [Eugene Carollo] was the one who rediscovered the mine in 1956,” said Karen Secinaro, Iron Mountain Iron Mine manager. “We are hoping that everybody comes out and sees our what our miners did. I think it should be a good year.”

The museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. Tours are first-come-first-serve and cost $18 for adults, $12 for students and children under five are free.

