Hessel woman arrested for murder of 73-year-old man

(WCAX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post are investigating a homicide that occurred in Mackinac County, just north of Hessel.

Troopers were called to the scene late in the evening on May 25 to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm at a residence.

Upon arrival, troopers found a 73-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A short time later, 34-year-old Joelle Chamberlain was located just down the road from the scene and was contacted by troopers.

MSP said that there were “numerous indicators” of Chamberlain being involved in the homicide and she was taken into custody.

Chamberlain is a relative of the victim. Both are from the Hessel and Pickford area.

She has been charged with Open Murder and has been arraigned in the 92nd District Court with no bond. She is currently lodged at the Mackinac County Jail.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Troopers were assisted by the Mackinac County Sheriffs Dept, Sault Tribal Police, Clark Township EMS, and the Michigan State Police Forensic Lab in Grayling.

