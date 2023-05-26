Fifth and sixth graders race to Marquette Area Elementary Track Meet

Fifth and sixth graders race at the Marquette Area Elementary Track Meet
Fifth and sixth graders race at the Marquette Area Elementary Track Meet(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Elementary schoolers had a chance to participate in their first track meet on Thursday.

Over 300 athletes from seven schools competed in the Marquette Area Elementary Track Meet. This was the first track meet for many of the fourth and fifth graders. Kids participated in dashes, relay races, and even field events.

Coaches say the goal of the low-competition meet was to introduce kids to track.

“It’s an awesome time for the kids to learn about perseverance, pushing themselves, teamwork, and cheering each other on,” said Elizabeth Sabin, Sandy Knoll Elementary track coach.

The program started six years ago with two schools but has grown to host Sandy Knoll, Cherry Creek, Superior Hills, Graveraet, Father Marquette, North Star Academy, and Powell Township elementary schools.

