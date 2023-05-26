Eliisa and Alex Herman take home ‘Dancing With Our Stars’ Mirror Ball

Altogether, Dancing With Our Stars raised over $120,000 for the U.P. Hospice Foundation – a new record for the event.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dancing With Our Stars: Marquette County Style wrapped up Thursday night.

Over 500 people packed the Forest Roberts Theatre to watch the finale. Alyssa and Pat Digneit raised over $42,000, which earned them the Fan Favorite award for their modern-style, Deadpool-themed dance. Eliisa and Alex Herman walked away with the Mirror Ball, which takes into account both audience votes and judges’ scores. Their theme was Spider-Man.

Eliisa said she was honored to win.

“We did not expect this, but we are so happy and so honored to have even been given the opportunity to be here today and to be holding these flowers and this trophy,” Eliisa said.

Kaylee and Taylor Birmann were awarded the Congeniality Award by the other stars for their Joker and Harley Quinn-themed dance.

Organizers say that even after a three-year hiatus, this was a record-breaking year.

“We weren’t sure how this would be after COVID, if it would still be something people are interested in or not,” said Lindsay Hemmila, DWOS organizer. “Turns out, it’s probably one of the most successful years with over $120,000 raised.”

