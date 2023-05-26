Denny Stolz, former Michigan State football coach, dies at 89

Former Michigan State football coach Denny Stolz has died
Denny Stolz
Denny Stolz(Michigan State University)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Denny Stolz, who was named football coach of the year in four conferences, has died. He was 89.

Michigan State announced Stolz died on Thursday. The family informed the school of his death, and no cause was given.

Stolz was 126-92-2 over 21 seasons with the Spartans, Bowling Green, San Diego State and Alma College. He was the 1974 Big Ten coach of the year and was also named the top coach in the Mid-American Conference, Western Athletic Conference and Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

The Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Famer played three sports at Mason High School and went on to play Division III football and baseball at Alma, where he later won 35 football games over six seasons as coach.

Stolz was Michigan State's defensive coordinator under College Football Hall of Fame coach Duffy Daugherty for his final two seasons before being promoted to coach and going 19-13-1 from 1973 to 1975.

He went on to win 56 games over nine seasons at Bowling Green, winning MAC titles in 1982 and 1985, then was 16-19 in three years at San Diego State.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Most Read

The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead
Skandia man dead in single vehicle crash on County Road 550
The Packers estimate 250,000 fans will attend the draft, meaning some may turn to U.P. for...
Upper Peninsula counties anticipate 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy headed to trial after court rejects December sentencing agreement
Brian Helfert is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with intent to commit...
Prosecution, defense respond to judge rejecting plea agreement for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic in Michigan construction zone
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson celebrates in the dugout with teammates after scoring on a...
Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0
A peregrine falcon is held before being banded, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich....
Fuzzy falcon chicks who nest at Michigan State football stadium get tracking bands
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Michigan man gets community service for shooting anti-abortion campaigner