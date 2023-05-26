Beloved Dickinson County elementary school principal, Darren Petschar, retires after 37 years in education

Principal Darren Petschar (right) stands with elementary student during "Dress like Mr....
Principal Darren Petschar (right) stands with elementary student during "Dress like Mr. Petschar Day," where the student cut his hair to match Mr. Petschar's(Woodland Elementary School)
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Woodland Elementary School students and staff celebrated the career of beloved Principal Darren Petschar with a surprise assembly Friday. Petschar is retiring after 37 years in education--the last 26 of which he spent as Woodland’s principal.

“I have always loved these kids and I’ve loved this place,” Petschar said. “For them to show the love back to me was just amazing.”

Petschar’s son and wife surprised him by attending the assembly.

“That was great, they made me cry seeing them,” Petschar said. “They have always been my biggest supporters.”

Staff describe Petschar’s personality as “bubbly.” The principal frequently dresses up during assemblies and plays games with students.

“As my wife would probably say, I never grew up,” Petschar said. “So, elementary is perfect for me. I love the excitement of everything that happens. I figure that if I have fun, everyone else is going to have fun.”

Petschar said he always greets students in the morning when they get off the bus and is the last person they see when they get on the bus to leave.

“I give them a high-five, rock paper scissors, some will even give me a hug,” Petschar said. “I say something good; I tell them to have a great day.”

Current Assistant Principal Kristina Brazeau will be Petschar’s replacement, while third-grade teacher Bryan Johnson will fill her role. Brazeau said she is anxious to fill Petschar’s shoes but looks forward to the responsibility.

“Woodland Elementary is a fun place for our kids to be,” Brazeau said. “We have great staff, great students and great families. There is a lot of excitement and a lot of good things to look forward to in the future for our kids.”

Petschar’s last day will be next Friday. He then plans to travel with his family and work on home improvement projects to stay busy.

