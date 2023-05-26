Ancient toilets reveal debilitating and sometimes fatal disease

Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused...
Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused painful dysentery with symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal cramps and weight loss.(F. VUKOSAVOVIĆ/Y. BILLIG)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists in Jerusalem have uncovered two ancient toilets, and they suggest the users suffered from severe intestinal discomfort.

Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused painful dysentery with symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal cramps and weight loss.

The 2,500-year-old toilets were found in elite homes, which suggests even the well-to-do suffered.

Dysentery is spread by contaminated drinking water or food.

Researchers point out that early cities did not have well-developed sewage systems, and water supplies were often limited in the summer.

These communities also suffered from overcrowding, heat and pests.

The findings were published Thursday in the journal “Parasitology.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skandia man dead in single vehicle crash on County Road 550
The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Update: Missing Hancock woman found dead
The Packers estimate 250,000 fans will attend the draft, meaning some may turn to U.P. for...
Upper Peninsula counties anticipate 2025 NFL Draft
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy headed to trial after court rejects December sentencing agreement
Brian Helfert is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with intent to commit...
Prosecution, defense respond to judge rejecting plea agreement for former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy

Latest News

FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LIVE: Biden celebrating LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
Altogether, Dancing With Our Stars raised over $120,000 for the U.P. Hospice Foundation – a new...
Eliisa and Alex Herman take home ‘Dancing With Our Stars’ Mirror Ball
South Carolina Sens. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, left, Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, center, and...
Judge halts South Carolina’s new stricter abortion law until state Supreme Court review
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue