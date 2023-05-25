UP airports give summer traveling tips and updates

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, airports across the U.P. are almost to full capacity.

Sawyer International Airport Director of Operations Duane DuRay said to accommodate the number of passengers, Delta Airlines bought a bigger plane that will serve the Marquette County Airport.

“Which went from a 50-seat to a 76-seat aircraft and on average that flight is tracking well over 50 passengers on the outbounds and even more on the inbounds,” said DuRay.

Aside from planes, DuRay said passengers can do a number of things to make their experience during the busy travel season easier.

“Number two is to arrive early. We tell passengers routinely come to the airport at least two hours prior to their flight, “said DuRay. “Basically, if you come here 30 minutes before the flight, there is a likelihood, you’re not getting on the plane.”

Dickinson County Ford Airport Manager Tim Howen said Skywest has temporarily assigned a larger plane to provide service to and from that airport. Howen adds that will help with the shared flights to Escanaba and Dickinson County.

“It will be the Bombardier CRJ900 and that’s what’s going to be coming and that’s something to look forward to and I think with the schedule changes that they’re going to be doing we will definitely need the extra capacity,” said Howen.

Those shared flights will end in July.

Both airports ask travelers to plan ahead and be patient and kind to airport staff.

