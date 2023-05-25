Skandia man dead in single vehicle crash on County Road 550

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday at 6:30 A.M., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal, single vehicle crash on County Road 550 near Saux Head Lake Road in Powell Township.

A 2009 Toyota Corolla appeared to be traveling North on CR 550, crossed the southbound lane, left the roadway, and crashed into a ditch.

The driver, a 52-year-old Skandia man and only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is believed to have occurred around 5:00 A.M. and was later discovered by a passing motorist who called 911 around 6:25 A.M.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

Powell Township Fire/EMS and UPHS EMS assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

