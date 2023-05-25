Overnight chill before sunny, warm and dry stretch

After frosty Friday start, warm stretch follows to Memorial Day Weekend, end of May.
After frosty Friday start, warm stretch follows to Memorial Day Weekend, end of May.
After frosty Friday start, warm stretch follows to Memorial Day Weekend, end of May.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated Wildfire Risk this Week -- DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

Light on the elevated smoke from wildfires west, mostly clear skies in Upper Michigan as high pressure build towards Memorial Day Weekend. But, as the cold north-northeast wind lingers, a few frosty mornings are in store until a warm (and dry) stretch prevails into the holiday weekend. The big bubble high steers the storm track away from the region until rain chances break through Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly; areas of frost; southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: Mid 20s/30s (coldest inland)

Friday: Areas of morning frost, otherwise mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday to Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday, Memorial Day: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers and thunderstorms; warm and breezy

>Highs: 80s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Hancock Police seek help finding missing woman
Skandia man dead in single vehicle crash on County Road 550
The Packers estimate 250,000 fans will attend the draft, meaning some may turn to U.P. for...
Upper Peninsula counties anticipate 2025 NFL Draft
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Get out in the woods and take the time to look, and you might get lucky and find some morel...
MycoNaut gives tips for hunting morel mushrooms

Latest News

quiet
Chilly morning then warmer stretch past Memorial Day
quiet
Perfect stretch of spring weather
Frosty mornings, mild days before heating up towards Memorial Day
Air conditioning a la Mother Nature midweek before Memorial Day Weekend warm-up.
Frosty mornings, mild days before heating up towards Memorial Day