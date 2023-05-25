Overnight chill before sunny, warm and dry stretch

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated Wildfire Risk this Week -- DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating can be found HERE.

Light on the elevated smoke from wildfires west, mostly clear skies in Upper Michigan as high pressure build towards Memorial Day Weekend. But, as the cold north-northeast wind lingers, a few frosty mornings are in store until a warm (and dry) stretch prevails into the holiday weekend. The big bubble high steers the storm track away from the region until rain chances break through Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly; areas of frost; southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: Mid 20s/30s (coldest inland)

Friday: Areas of morning frost, otherwise mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday to Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday, Memorial Day: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers and thunderstorms; warm and breezy

>Highs: 80s

