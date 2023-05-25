Norway Speedway opens with some improvements

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The grand opening of this racing season is Friday at the Norway Speedway.

They’ve made some improvements to the track this year. They’ve painted and added tires to the guard rail to protect the racers and the cars. Another addition is the Legends Row shop, and every 4-cylinder car will have a transponder to count their laps this year.

“I can remember when the speedway had the horse track as the straight stretch. In 1978 it was paved, and it’s been a third-mile asphalt track since then,” said Joe Testolin, Dickinson County Racing Association board secretary. “We try to improve everything every year safety wise. We really don’t want anyone coming out of the pit unless you have a vest on like this, or out on the grandstand unless you have a vest like this. We’re trying to make it as safe as possible for everybody.”

There are races every Friday, and Joe encourages anyone who has questions to view the Norway Speedway website.

