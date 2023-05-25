Negaunee offering grant to save money on installation costs

Negaunee City Hall offering grant for property owners
Negaunee City Hall offering grant for property owners(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee property owners may now benefit from a fire suppression grant.

The grant is part of the Negaunee Downtown Enhancement Project. It allows property owners in Negaunee to save money installing lateral water lines for fire suppression. The grant will allow owners to pay $3,000 over two years compared to $12,000. Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said there has already been some interest among property owners.

“We did a little bit of a pre-interview with folks to see who would be interested to see if we even wanted to offer this grant at the time before we improved the downtown enhancement project,” Heffron said. “We had about 20 or so property owners that were interested in having these laterals installed to their properties.”

Heffron said for those interested the deadline to submit applications is June 12.

