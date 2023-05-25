Michigan Economic Development Corporation pushes semiconductor campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The state of Michigan is pushing its largest campaign ever to promote careers in the semiconductor industry.

Michigan’s Talent Action Team built collaborations with 15 employers and plans to focus on the main components in the semiconductor industry by starting K-12 encouragement.

Dr. Jianwei Dong, the CEO of SK Siltron CSS, said his company will work to improve the rural work force.

“As a part of a more rural part of the states, we’re excited to bring high tech work force programs to complement the existing career opportunities in our area,” said Dong.

SK Siltron is one of many companies working with the state of Michigan.

University of Michigan President Dr. Santa Ono said the school is also involved with the states’ goal to create jobs for Michigan residents by collaborating with associations across Michigan.

“Today, we are taking another important and bold step in joining University of Michigan’s unique strengths with partners from across this great state and our collective effort to achieve leadership in the semiconductor industry,” said Ono.

Michigan Tech University President Dr. Richard J Koubek said the school will focus on the practical application of semiconductors and other micro-technologies.

“Michigan Tech’s focus lies in the application of semiconductors and micro-electronics, where we emphasize the significance of semiconductors as a system, as well as a system and package and system on-board approaches,” said Koubek.

