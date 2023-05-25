MDOT to lift traffic restrictions to ease Memorial Day Traffic

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - This Memorial Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on more than 55 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.

AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.2 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a 9 percent increase from last year. Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, May 26, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 81 out of 146 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

“With holiday traffic expected to be back to nearly pre-pandemic levels, this is a great time to remind drivers of safe habits as everyone takes to the road this summer,” said Acting State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich. “Don’t forget there is still a record amount of road and bridge work happening out there thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, which means you’ll probably be driving through a few of these work zones. We remind all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions. You depend on us to fix the roads; road workers are depending on you with their lives. Let’s make sure everyone makes it home each and every night.”

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location. All closures are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information on MDOT projects, go to the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.

In the Upper Peninsula - I-75 in St. Ignace, Mackinac County, has one lane open in each direction using the outside lanes. - I-75, Chippewa County, will have one northbound lane open over the Pine River. - M-26, Keweenaw County, is closed at the Silver River west of Brockway Mountain Drive. Detour via US-41. - M-69 in Crystal Falls, Iron County, is closed at the Paint River bridge. Detour via North 6th Street, Fairbanks Drive, and Wagner Street. - M-123 north of Newberry, Luce County, has one lane open in alternating directions via temporary signals. - US-2 in St. Ignace, Mackinac County, has the south side of the overpass over I-75 closed. One lane is open in each direction using the north half of the bridge. - US-41 in Houghton, Houghton County, has one eastbound lane closed at Franklin Square. - US-41, Houghton County, has one lane open in alternating directions at Massie Road north of Chassell via temporary signals. - US-45, Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the East Branch of the Ontonagon River via temporary signals south of Rockland. - US-141, Iron County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Net River via temporary signals. For more information, contact MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten at 906-250-4809. Follow the Superior Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_UP.

