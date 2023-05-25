Marquette Rotary Club empowers young scouts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Rotary Club teamed up with girl scouts and the Superior Watershed Partnership to empower young women.

Girl scouts planted trees and built a butterfly garden for Superior Hills Elementary School.

The Rotary Club of Marquette got a district grant to be able to support the project.

The Rotary Club president said this event is perfect for girls to see the active change they promote in their community.

“The Rotary Grant is for the empowerment of young women and young girls and this is a way these girls get to see they can impact our world and our community and make things better,” said Huss.

As a part of the Girl Scout Tree Promise, these girls will plant more trees to support their local community.

