Marquette Rotary Club empowers young scouts

Butterfly garden flowers planted by girl scouts
Butterfly garden flowers planted by girl scouts(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Rotary Club teamed up with girl scouts and the Superior Watershed Partnership to empower young women.

Girl scouts planted trees and built a butterfly garden for Superior Hills Elementary School.

The Rotary Club of Marquette got a district grant to be able to support the project.

The Rotary Club president said this event is perfect for girls to see the active change they promote in their community.

“The Rotary Grant is for the empowerment of young women and young girls and this is a way these girls get to see they can impact our world and our community and make things better,” said Huss.

As a part of the Girl Scout Tree Promise, these girls will plant more trees to support their local community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette BLP crews work to repair downed power lines after a crash in Harvey along US-41, May...
UPDATE: US-41 reopens in Marquette, Harvey after crash knocks down power lines
Get out in the woods and take the time to look, and you might get lucky and find some morel...
MycoNaut gives tips for hunting morel mushrooms
Crews assessing damage caused by spring flooding.
FEMA, Michigan State Police assess flooding damage in UP
Jennine Frazier
Women’s Center appoints new executive director
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Team Digneit dances as Deadpool characters
‘Dancing With Our Stars’ opening night at Forest Roberts Theatre
Ryan Gaucher was celebrated today for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
Iron Mountain and Kingsford Boy Scouts welcome new Eagle Scout
Passengers leaving a Delta flight at Ford Airport in Kingsford.
UP airports give summer traveling tips and updates
(Michigan Economic Development Corporation logo)
Michigan Economic Development Corporation pushes semiconductor campaign