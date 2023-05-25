Levata Sleep Solutions offers treatment for Veterans

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans will now be able to utilize their VA Benefits to treat their sleep apnea.

The company has recently been approved to be a part of the Community Care Network to treat patients with sleep-disordered breathing or sleep apnea. This means they are able to treat Veterans with typically no out-of-pocket costs to them.

Doctor Anja Hoffstrom, Levata Sleep Solutions president and founder said there are options for those who have a difficult time with C-PAP masks.

“Just having that mask on their face can elicit some negative responses. So, what I can do for any patient, but our Veterans specifically, we make oral devices that you wear in your mouth, and that is a very easy and comfortable way to treat sleep apnea as opposed to utilizing a C-PAP for treatment,” said Hoffstrom.

“With our Veterans, we find that they have really excellent results utilizing the oral device as an alternative treatment.”

To any Veteran that is interested in treatment, reach out to your VA provider. Once Levata Sleep Solutions receives word from Community Care, you will be able to schedule an appointment. Dr. Hoffstrom said they will be able to get you into treatment within a month.

