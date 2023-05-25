GINCC highlights 2023 summer activities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a bunch of summer events. Bob Henderickson, Executive Director of the GINCC, joins Pavlina Osta for a look at what you can expect.

Upcoming events include:

Business After Hours: Love & Bicycles, June 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening.

Town-wide Rummage Sale: registration deadline June 2, registration is $10. The sales will be June 9-11.

Free Children’s Carnival, June 14 at River Rock Lanes, if it rains, the event will be at the Aspen Ridge Gym. Register if you would like to attend.

Henderickson says the best way to stay up to date on all of their upcoming events is through their website or Facebook page

