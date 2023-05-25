Feeding America West Michigan to distribute in Luce County

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food to those who need food assistance.

The pantry is located at the GCCP Dunlap Center at 6545 M-123 in Newberry. Distribution begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. It is a drive-thru event, anyone picking up items is asked to please stay in their car.

The complete Feeding America schedule can be found here.

