Feeding America West Michigan to distribute in Luce County

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food to those who need food assistance.

The pantry is located at the GCCP Dunlap Center at 6545 M-123 in Newberry. Distribution begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. It is a drive-thru event, anyone picking up items is asked to please stay in their car.

The complete Feeding America schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.