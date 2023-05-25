Chilly morning then warmer stretch past Memorial Day

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Surface high pressure and an upper-level ridge will set up right over the Great Lakes through early next week. This pattern supports a dry, sunny, and warmer stretch of weather. The main hazard to be mindful of is a wildfire risk due to low humidity during the day. Make sure to follow burn restrictions that are in place. Rain is expected to return to the area next Wednesday.

Today: Sunny and mild

>Highs: 50s-60s along shorelines, mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s-low 70s inland, 50s-60s shorelines

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along shorelines

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Hancock Police Department needs help locating Mary Ylitalo.
Hancock Police seek help finding missing woman
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Get out in the woods and take the time to look, and you might get lucky and find some morel...
MycoNaut gives tips for hunting morel mushrooms
The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain.
The Ice Cream Barn adds new attractions
The PWPL Board of Trustees was met with a standing ovation after voting to keep the book in the...
Marquette’s Peter White Public Library votes to keep LGBTQ+ book

Latest News

quiet
Perfect stretch of spring weather
Frosty mornings, mild days before heating up towards Memorial Day
Air conditioning a la Mother Nature midweek before Memorial Day Weekend warm-up.
Frosty mornings, mild days before heating up towards Memorial Day
chilly
A chilly midweek with possible frost