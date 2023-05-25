Chilly morning then warmer stretch past Memorial Day
Surface high pressure and an upper-level ridge will set up right over the Great Lakes through early next week. This pattern supports a dry, sunny, and warmer stretch of weather. The main hazard to be mindful of is a wildfire risk due to low humidity during the day. Make sure to follow burn restrictions that are in place. Rain is expected to return to the area next Wednesday.
Today: Sunny and mild
>Highs: 50s-60s along shorelines, mid to upper 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 60s-low 70s inland, 50s-60s shorelines
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, 60s along the shorelines
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer
>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along shorelines
