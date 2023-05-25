Chilly morning then warmer stretch past Memorial Day

Surface high pressure and an upper-level ridge will set up right over the Great Lakes through early next week. This pattern supports a dry, sunny, and warmer stretch of weather. The main hazard to be mindful of is a wildfire risk due to low humidity during the day. Make sure to follow burn restrictions that are in place. Rain is expected to return to the area next Wednesday.

Today: Sunny and mild

>Highs: 50s-60s along shorelines, mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s-low 70s inland, 50s-60s shorelines

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along shorelines

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.